Slow start worries Sam

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji Women’s Futsal coach Jerry Sam is concerned with how the team started its second game against Tonga at the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup 2024 in the Solomon Islands.

Despite scoring a goal after 10 seconds, the national side failed to find the back of the net afterwards in the first half.Sam says they can’t afford to have a slow start against New Zealand tomorrow.

“We had a bit of a slow start with the mindset you know whoever plays Tonga you know start off very slow, this is a thing we don’t want to happen in the next game and we have to consider that.”

Fiji defeated Tahiti 2-1 in its first match and beat Tonga 4-nil yesterday.

They’ll play New Zealand at 4pm tomorrow at the Friendship Hall in Solomon Islands.