Sherman to make a few changes

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman will be making a few changes for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers match against Papua New Guinea today.

The team is currently camping in Port Moresby, and is aware of the importance of this match.

A few senior players have been excluded from the team due to injury and suspension, but Sherman is adamant he has the talent to cover for these players.

“There will be one or two changes, obviously some have become unavailable and some are injured, Epeli is injured and Aporosa is suspended so there will be changes which have been forced upon us but we’re comfortable with that.”

While Sherman is sure his side is fully prepared for this match, he knows that playing PNG at home will be no easy feat.

The Bula Boys plays PNG at 6 pm today and on Sunday they’ll take on New Caledonia at 3 pm.