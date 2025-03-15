Secondary school futsal sees stiff competition

The Extra Supermarket Fiji Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship 2025 kicked off today at the Fiji FA Vatuwaqa Futsal Court.

Anushil Kumar, General Manager Operations of Fiji Football Association, spoke about the success of the championship, which began last year and has seen a substantial increase in participation from schools in the Southern Division.

The championship features both boys’ and girls’ teams, indicating a positive trend for the sport.

Kumar says Fiji FA is planning to increase this and introduce it in the Western Division and followed by Northern Division later in the year.

“If you look at the level of competition that we have, it’s quite stiff because you know a lot of these school students, they are actually coming from our McDonald’s League that is going on and also if you see the national under-15 squad that was prepared last year and also this year for the OFC Youth Development Championship, so some of the schools feature national reps as well.”

Fiji Football Association provides participating schools with free access to their futsal facility and technical staff, offering structured training to help teams prepare for the competition.

The association aims to develop futsal at the grassroots level, using the competition as a tool for growth.

