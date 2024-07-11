Scaloni praises Argentina's grit after reaching Copa final

Argentina’s path to the Copa America final has been no bed of roses, coach Lionel Scaloni said, as he lauded his players for their performance in yesterday’s 2-0 semi-final win over Canada.

Canada, ranked 48th in the world, played high-energy football and looked to turn the match into a physical battle but Argentina’s quality shone through in the end.

Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi scored to secure Argentina’s spot in the final of a third straight major tournament after their victories at the 2022 World Cup and Copa America in 2021.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni [Source: Reuters]

This edition of Copa America is likely to represent the last chance for many senior squad members to add to their trophy collection with the national team.

Angel di Maria, 36, said last year he would retire from international football after the Copa America, while Messi, 37, and Nicolas Otamendi, 36, are both nearing the end of their careers.

In Sunday’s final, Argentina could face either Uruguay, who beat them in a World Cup qualifier in November, or Colombia, who are on a 27-match unbeaten run under coach Nestor Lorenzo.

In today’s second semi-final, Uruguay takes on Colombia at 12pm.

