Saukuru pays courtesy visit to Fiji Football

Minister for Sports, Jese Saukuru and Fiji Football CEO Mohammed Yusuf [Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports]

Minister for Sports, Jese Saukuru, visited the Fiji Football Association Headquarters today to discuss the sport’s development and partnership opportunities.

Both parties engaged in constructive discussions on strategies to improve the sport.

The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and perspectives on the current state of football in Fiji.

Saukuru says he is committed to furthering the growth of football and ensuring accessibility for all Fijians.



Minister for Sports, Jese Saukuru [Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports]

Additionally, the Ministry received an offer from Fiji FA to provide a space for the Fiji Sports Institute in Vanua Levu.

This offer demonstrates the association’s ongoing commitment to supporting sports development.

The Fiji FA will soon open a new office in the Northern Division, which is expected to enhance sports education and training for athletes in the area.

The Ministry of Sports, in partnership with the Fiji FA will further explore ways to increase football participation and improve infrastructure to support the sport’s growth.