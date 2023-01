Samoa bounced back from its loss to Fiji to stay in contention at the OFC Under-17 championship.

The side defeated Tonga 6-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The win gives them much-needed three points and levels them with Fiji who is also sitting with three points.

Captain Pharrell Trainor got four goals under his name while Ethelbert Edward hit three on target.