Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last

[Photo: Reuters]

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated players of all time, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, was unable to ⁠add a World Cup title to his list of honours after Portugal fell short at this year’s tournament, leaving the sport’s biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo will ⁠continue playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season as he closes in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals.