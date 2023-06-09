Rewa to continue good form

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa football side is in good form and enters the Digicel Fiji FACT with an unbeaten run in the 2023 national league season so far.

Rewa which is the current Digicel Fiji Premier League points table leaders will be out to clinch their fourth Fiji FACT title after being drawn in Group B with Labasa, Nadi, and neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri.

Coach Rodeck Singh says they want to continue their impressive form.

“The mindset, the mentality this year is a bit different from what it was last year. As this is the first major tournament of the year, we want to continue our good form from the league and finish on a high in Fiji FACT.”

Singh will also be out to prove himself, taking over the role from Marika Rodu who led the team to their historic national league win last year.

Rewa has a mixture of young and experienced players with the likes of Setareki Hughes, Tevita Waranaivalu, Patrick Joseph and Gabrieli Matanisiga amongst others to lead the pack.

Rewa will battle Extra Supermarket Labasa in its first match today at 8pm.

Esy Kool Nadi FC will open the tournament with Security System Management Inc./Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30 p.m tomorrow.

Rooster Chicken Ba FC battles Rivertubing Fiji and Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC at 3.30 p.m.

Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva takes on Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka at 5.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM./