Rewa to compete without Rabo in OFC

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Rewa Football rep Asivorosi Rabo has been ruled out of the OFC Champions League squad after suffering a broken ankle during a team training session yesterday.

Rabo is expected to be sidelined for at least six months, dealing a significant blow to both him and the team’s campaign.

Despite his absence, no replacement will be added to the traveling squad.

Meanwhile, Rewa will compete with a reduced roster.

The entire Rewa Football family extends its heartfelt support to Rabo, wishing him a speedy and full recovery.

Meanwhile, the Men’s OFC Champions League starts this Saturday at Lawson Tama Stadium in the Solomon Islands.

Rewa meets Tiga Sport in the opening match at 1 pm.

