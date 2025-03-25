Rewa to compete without Rabo in OFC

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]
Rewa Football rep Asivorosi Rabo has been ruled out of the OFC Champions League squad after suffering a broken ankle during a team training session yesterday.
Rabo is expected to be sidelined for at least six months, dealing a significant blow to both him and the team’s campaign.
Despite his absence, no replacement will be added to the traveling squad.
Meanwhile, Rewa will compete with a reduced roster.
The entire Rewa Football family extends its heartfelt support to Rabo, wishing him a speedy and full recovery.
Meanwhile, the Men’s OFC Champions League starts this Saturday at Lawson Tama Stadium in the Solomon Islands.
Rewa meets Tiga Sport in the opening match at 1 pm.
