Rewa ready for last four outing

The Rewa FC head coach says playing in the OFC Men’s Champions League semifinal will not be an easy outing for them.

Rodeck Singh, who led the Delta Tigers to history in Tahiti on Saturday, adds that it will only get harder from here, and he is well aware of it.

Despite the players committing few errors on the field, Singh remains steadfast and believes his players have what it takes to lift the trophy.

“We are in the semifinals and we should be ready for anyone, there’s no more easy games, there’s no more second chances, there’s only one shot and only one shot for us to reach the finals.”

He adds that they will be regrouping and refocusing as they await to get to know their opponent.

Singh is hopeful they can get the job done and is banking on his players for a positive outing later this week.