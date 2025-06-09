Rewa overcomes Labasa in CVC clash

[Source: File]

Rewa FC emerged victorious in the first leg of the Pillay Garment Champion Verse Champion Versus Champions after beating Labasa 1-0 at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

The lone point of the match came in the 7th minute through replacement striker Mosese Nabose.

The two sides battled it out over the next 40 minutes before heading into halftime.

Labasa came back stronger from the break and was able to create a handful of opportunities outside Rewa’s goalbox but was unable to execute.

Rewa had a chance to extend their lead 10 minutes later through a penalty kick but was unable to find the back of the net.

Despite desperate attempts from Labasa to equalize, Rewa held their ground until the final hooter.

