Rewa holds Lautoka at home

The first leg of the OFC Men’s Champion League National Play-Off between Rewa and Lautoka ended in a nil-all draw.

There’s no home and away goal rule in the playoff which means the winner will be decided in Lautoka on Sunday and it may even come down to penalty kicks.

Both sides had scoring opportunities with Lautoka’s Sairusi Nalaubu and Saula Waqa trying their best to penetrate the defensive line.

Rewa youngster Asivorosi Rabo kept the Lautoka defenders busy in the first spell with Samu Kautoga and James Hoyt.

Hoyt’s skills and crafty play kept the fans entertained.

Kautoga could’ve put the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime but his shot went across the goalmouth.

The Delta Tigers came of the block in the second spell with new signing Hoyt connecting with a Setareki Hughes cross but he failed to execute it.

Lautoka had more opportunities to strike after the break but Tevita Waranivalu, Peniame Drova and goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia kept them at bay.

Substitute Epeli Valevou and Josaia Sela were unlucky not to score with an open goal in front of them.

Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara came off his line and miscalculated the bounce of the ball from Sela’s attempt but fortunately the ball floated over the crossbar.

Less than 60 seconds later, Valevou got Mateinaqara beaten but his attempt hit the post.

The second leg will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentary on Michigan FM.