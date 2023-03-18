Rewa FA president plans to step down

[Source: Fiji FA/Facebook]

Rewa football President Nazeel Buksh is intending to resign from this role.

Buksh says he plans to hand in his resignation letter and a month notice during Rewa Football Association’s Council Meeting tomorrow.

He says he has spent 19 years with Rewa and it’s about time that he hands over the baton to new people.

Article continues after advertisement

“After 19 long years, I feel I don’t have much left in my tank to give more to Rewa football and I feel Rewa deserves someone energetic, someone with new ideas and a new direction.”

Buksh says he plans to focus on his Nausori United club if he leaves the presidency role and help the new administration in any way he can.

Tomorrow’s council meeting will be held in Manoca, Nausori at 10am.