The Digicel Fiji Premier League leader has changed again after 24 hours with Rewa back at the top.

Labasa was leading the table on Saturday after beating Nadroga 2-1 but that changed yesterday following Rewa’s 1-all draw with Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Rewa and Labasa both have 24 points but the Delta Tigers are leading the table due to goal difference.

Nadi is now fourth on the standings with 17 points after they beat Nasinu 4-1 yesterday.

Lautoka who lost to Navua 6-2 is now fifth with 16 points.

In another, DFPL match, Tailevu Naitasiri drew 1-1 with Ba.