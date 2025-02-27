Relentless Liverpool climb 13 points: 2-0 win over Newcastle

[Source: Reuters - Liverpool's Cody Gakpo shoots at goal with an overhead kick]

Leaders Liverpool continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, moving 13 points clear thanks to goals in each half from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Arne Slot’s men extended their gaping lead over second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Newcastle slipped one spot to sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Szoboszlai struck in the 11th minute when Luis Diaz worked the ball down the left before cutting it back for the unmarked Hungarian, who Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali had allowed to dart away into space. The midfielder fired home a close-range shot that sailed through two sets of legs and past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle were better after the break, but Mac Allister doubled the home side’s lead in the 63rd minute, when Mohamed Salah cut the ball back for the Argentinian, who punished the visitors for their sloppy defending with a blistering shot into the top corner.

