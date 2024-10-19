Rakiraki to face Dreketi in senior division final

Rakiraki and Dreketi have booked their spots in the Senior Division final of the 2024 FMF IDC after securing victories in their respective semifinals.

Rakiraki edged Northland Tailevu 2-1, while Dreketi defeated Nadogo 2-0.

Dreketi’s star striker Shivnesh Sami celebrated his birthday with a brace, leading his team to the final.

In a hard-fought match between Rakiraki and Northland Tailevu, the first half ended goalless, but both teams came out firing in the second half.

Rakiraki’s Sandeep Ram and Asaili Coikula found the back of the net to secure the win.

The final match between Rakiraki and Dreketi is set for tomorrow at 10 am at Churchill Park, Lautoka.