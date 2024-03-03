Raheem double sinks Nasinu

A goal on either side of the half by Mohammed Raheem was enough for Rooster Chicken Ba to claim the three points against Nasinu today in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

It was the first DFPL match to be played at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa with Ba coming out on top.

Raheem struck in the 46th and 86th minutes.

Ba coach Daniel Krishneel says he’s thankful their trip down to Suva is worth it after bagging the win following last week’s draw with Tailevu Naitasiri.

He adds more youth players will be introduced in the next league games.

Nasinu coach Mohammed Erfhan is content with today’s game saying despite the loss, they’ve managed to improve on how their backline play.

In other games, Sugar Taxis /Pacifika Rentals/Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga defeated Lautoka 4-3 and Flick Suva drew 1-all with Extra Labasa.