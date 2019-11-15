Premier League clubs committed to completing season

Premier League clubs remain committed to playing the 92 remaining fixtures of the current season but did not discuss a deadline by which play must resume.

Clubs were expected to debate a 30 June deadline to end the season but instead discussed possible scheduling models.

The Premier League said it remains in their objective to complete matches but currently all dates are tentative.

The league has been suspended since 13 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understood some clubs expected to discuss the proposed 30 June deadline at Friday’s meeting but it was decided now was not the right time to do so.

In a statement, the Premier League said like other businesses and industries clubs were working through complex planning scenarios.

The contracts of numerous players expire on 30th June and if the season is extended beyond that date there is a possibility clubs will lose players before fixtures are concluded.

World governing body Fifa is aware of the problem and is looking at alternatives such as rolling contract extensions.

[Source: BBC Sports]