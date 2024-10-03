PMF and WD2 wins

The 2024 Police Interformation Tournament kicked off this morning at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori, with the Western Division and the Police Mobile Force securing early victories.

Western Division dominated Headquarters, winning 2-0, while PMF narrowly defeated Northern Division 1-0.

The three-day competition features eight teams, all vying for the tournament trophy.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition to the championship, players are also being evaluated for selection to represent the police in this year’s highly anticipated Sukuna Bowl.

The tournament will conclude this Saturday, with more thrilling matches to come.