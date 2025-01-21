OFC U-19 women’s championship draw confirmed

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The draw for the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2025 has been officially announced at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tournament, which will take place in Tahiti from September 21st to October 4th, has set up an exciting group stage.

Defending champions New Zealand and host nation Tahiti are grouped together in Group B, alongside New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

Group A features Fiji, Samoa, Cook Islands, and the winner of the qualifying tournament.

The qualifying tournament will be held in Tonga from March 7-13, with Solomon Islands, Tonga, and American Samoa vying for the final spot in the main competition.

This year’s championship promises to showcase the best young talent in Oceania as teams compete for regional supremacy.