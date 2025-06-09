Northpole FC reign supreme again with NCC double

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Northpole FC have cemented their place at the summit of Fijian club football, clinching back-to-back Dayal’s Sawmillers National Club Championship titles with a polished 3–0 victory over Ba’s 4R FC in the 2025 grand final at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Composed, ruthless and in control from the opening exchanges, the Babasiga Lions delivered a performance befitting champions.

Goals from Ratu Anare, Rusiate Doidoi and Ilisoni Lolaivalu underlined their authority, as Northpole dictated tempo and territory to close out the tournament in emphatic fashion.

The result confirmed Northpole as the country’s benchmark club side for a second straight year, rewarding their consistency and tactical discipline across the championship.

The title also earned the Labasa-based outfit the $4,000 winner’s prizemoney, while gallant runners-up 4R FC collected $1,500 after an impressive run that showcased Ba’s depth and competitiveness.

Tournament sponsors Dayal’s Sawmillers were quick to acknowledge the quality on display.

Managing Director Praneel Dayal said the championship continues to reflect the upward trajectory of the local game, singling out Northpole’s repeat triumph as a mark of sustained excellence.

Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager Shaniya Shankar echoed those sentiments, praising the intensity and commitment shown throughout the tournament and noting that Northpole’s title defence was forged through control in key moments and execution under pressure.

