No rest for Labasa’s Northpole FC after Pacific Cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Labasa’s Northpole FC is heading into the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship with little time to recover, coming straight off their Pacific Cup campaign last weekend.

Despite the tight turnaround, the team is determined to make their hometown proud after an eight-year absence from the NCC.

Skipper Christopher Wasasala spoke about the challenges of maintaining momentum, with the squad having no time to rest before the NCC.

“We did not go home, so this week we’ll play and then finally head back,” Wasasala said. “We know it’s not an easy tournament, it’s NCC. But the boys know their roles. We didn’t finish well in the Pacific Cup, but we will try hard to bring this title back to Labasa.”

Filled with Labasa district players, the team is carrying the hopes of the Babasiga Lions’ supporters, who are eager to see their side achieve success.

Northpole FC won their first match 3-0 against Friends FC this afternoon at the Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

In other games, Buiduna FC beat Nakasi Police FC 2-1, Flying Arrows FC thrashed Blues FC 5-0 and Downtown FC defeated Rivals FC 3-0.