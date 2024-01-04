Nigel Khan to coach Suva as Cava and Rabo join panel

From left: Pita Rabo, Nigel Khan and Inosi Cava

Former Tailevu Naitasiri mentor Nigel Khan has been appointed as the head coach of Suva for the new season.

His panel will also include former national and Suva reps, Inosi Cava and Pita Rabo.

Suva FA president Intiaz Khan says Nigel brings with him a wealth of experience as a coach, who is well renowned for his success rate with young players.

Article continues after advertisement

Intiaz met with the Suva players last night in a bid to charter a new direction for the Whites in 2024.