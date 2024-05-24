New Suva FA president says he had to do something

Newly-elected Suva Football President Nitin Singh

The newly-elected Suva Football President has big shoes to fill as he hopes to turn things around for the Whites.

Nitin Singh, who takes over from Intiaz Khan, says he couldn’t sit back and watch his team decline in the local competition.

He adds that Suva’s current situation compelled him to vie for the Presidency role.

Singh acknowledges that it won’t be an easy task, but he is determined to restore the Whites’ glory days from yesteryears.

“Suva is really dear to me, so when I saw the situation Suva is in, I couldn’t be still. I knew I had to contest and get Suva back up. It will not be an easy journey, but I will try my best.”

Singh says he will meet with his executives as soon as possible to discuss a strategy to take the team forward.

Singh was voted into the Suva presidency at the Annual General Meeting last night