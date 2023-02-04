Team Savusavu Futsal.

Playing at the Vodafone Arena in Suva is a new experience for Savusavu futsal.

The side earned its first win in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship yesterday beating Tavua 4-1.

Coach Suresh Chand says this is a new experience for his brigade but they are coping well.

“It’s totally different because at home we have the artificial turf so the controlling, passing and bouncing of the ball is totally here with what we are experiencing now.”

Savusavu will play defending champions Suva in its last pool match today at 3pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports HD Channel.