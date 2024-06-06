New Caledonia out of OFC Nations Cup

[Source: OFC]

Only seven teams will now feature at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup to be played in Fiji and Vanuatu.

This as New Caledonia have withdrawn from the tournament.

The Pacific Games champions were due to play their Group A matches against New Zealand, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Article continues after advertisement

The federation has made the decision to withdraw due to the current crisis in New Caledonia.

Group A will now feature Solomon Islands, New Zealand and co-hosts Vanuatu.

Group B in Suva contains Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Samoa and co-hosts Fiji.

Fiji plays PNG at 4pm on June 16, Samoa at 7pm on June 19th and Tahiti on June 22 at 7pm.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals in Port Vila.