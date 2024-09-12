New Caledonia keep semi-final hopes alive with win over Solomon Islands

[Source: Reuters]

Second place in Group B will be decided on the final match day as New Caledonia win a close encounter against the Solomon Islands at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship.

Seeking a spot in the semi-finals, Solomon Islands entered the match brimming with confidence after a hard-fought win over Tahiti. As for New Caledonia, they were looking to improve on their heavy defeat to New Zealand.

Just nine minutes into the match, New Caledonia got on the scoresheet for the first time in the tournament. Kinë Hmaen capitalised on a mix up in the Solomon Islands’ defence, before making no mistake with the finish.

Solomon Islands restored parity minutes later when a misjudged throw from the New Caledonia goalkeeper went straight to a lurking Gracester Kini, who gratefully lobbed her to double her tally for the tournament.

Kané Dralu was disappointed not to finish in the 26th minute, as New Caledonia again beat the Solomon Islands’ offside trap. The forward found herself in plenty of space out wide, but the angle too tight, and she couldn’t take advantage.

On the hour mark, New Caledonia regained the lead. Quickest to react and quickest on the pitch, Hmaen raced clear of the Solomons’ defence, rounded the onrushing Fiona Goroani, and scored into an empty net.

This sparked a more sustained period of the Solomons being in New Caledonia’s half, but they struggled to create clear cut chances.

Yakida Waïa had a chance to draw Solomon Islands level again, but New Caledonia goalkeeper Elizabeth Aben was up to the task and smothered her shot from distance.

Hmaen was in search of a hat trick, coming close several times but unable to find the final finish. She then almost turned provider, setting up Shana Nemoinon, but the substitute was ruled offside.

The result guarantees New Zealand a semi-final spot, while the Solomon Islands remain second in Group B over New Caledonia, courtesy of a superior goal difference. Heading into Sunday’s final group stage matches, there’s a possibility for Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, and Tahiti to qualify for the final four.