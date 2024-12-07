NCC final spots confirmed

Labasa Northpole players warm down after their match against Blues FC

Labasa Northpole is a step closer to achieving their goal of taking the Cecil’s National Club Championship title to the North, after booking a spot in the final this afternoon.

The side defeated Blues FC 8-0 in their last group match, and will face Buiduna FC in the final tomorrow.

Captain Christopher Wasasala says their win was the fruit of his players hard work on the field.

The final will be held at the Fiji Football Academy Grounds in Suva tomorrow at 1pm.