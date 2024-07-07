Navua thumps Lautoka, Nadi beats Nasinu

Action from the Nadi vs Nasinu match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Eight goals were scored in the Digicel Fiji Premier League clash between Navua and Lautoka today at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

However, it was the hosts Navua who netted six goals as they thumped a star studded Lautoka side.

Navua was leading 3-nil at halftime.

Nadi was the other big winner today after beating Nasinu 4-1 at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

In other results, Rewa drew 1-all with Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri also held Ba by the same scoreline.

The lone game yesterday saw Labasa beat Nadroga 2-1.