Navua slowly gains ground

Navua FC side

Not too long ago, Navua football was struggling to find its feet in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

However, this season they’ve managed to record four wins, one draw, and two losses.

They are now fourth on the standings with 13 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Also with 13 points is Ba, but they’re third on the DFPL table due to a better goal difference.

Navua is a team that’s slowly getting some positive results, which is a boost ahead of the Fiji FACT next month, according to one of their key players, Zainal Ali.

“Looking forward, we just want to finish as high as possible, and we want to go into Fiji FACT as one of the top teams.”

Ali says before the Fiji FACT, they need to first maintain consistency once they get the ball rolling in a game.

Coach Saiyad Ali hopes they can continue the momentum against Nasinu this week.

Navua faces Nasinu on Sunday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa at 3pm, prior to that, Suva takes on Lautoka at 1pm.

Another game on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri play Nadroga at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Two games are going to be held on Saturday, starting with Labasa and Ba at 2pm at Subrail Park.

At 7pm, Rewa hosts Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.