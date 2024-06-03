Navua exceeds expectaions:Coach

Oceania Fiberglass Navua football coach Saiyad Ali says his team has performed beyond expectations at this year’s Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT in Labasa.

Navua was the first team to secure a semifinal spot after two wins against Extra Rewa and Nasinu and a goalless draw with hosts Extra Supermarket Labasa.

He says they set a goal but managed to achieve more than what they were hoping for.

“I think we had a very clear message, the players had a very clear message that we wanted to qualify for the semifinals and now we have qualified for it. Even in the last game we showed that attitude and mentality to always play to win.”

He says they’ve had a clean sheet and did not concede any goal in the three games over the weekend.

Navua will take on 4R Electrical Ba in the second semi-final on Saturday at 4.30pm.

Labasa plays Flick Hygiene Lautoka at 2pm in the first semi-final.

The final of the competition will be held on Sunday at 1pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.