Navua backs local talent for Pacific Cup debut

Navua is taking a bold step by fielding an entirely local squad for their Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup debut at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow.

While other teams have turned to international guest players to strengthen their lineups, Navua has chosen to rely solely on homegrown talent.

The team enters the tournament as rookies but carries the weight of an impressive season, having reached the finals of both the Fiji FACT and FMF IDC tournaments in 2024.

Navua begins their Pacific Cup campaign against the AuFFI Australia All-Stars in Group A at 6:15 pm tomorrow.

You can catch live commentaries of selected matches on MIRCHI FM from tomorrow.