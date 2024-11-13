Naqaravatu nurtures youngsters ahead of Pacific Cup

While there is a lot of excitement within the Fiji Men’s AFL side ahead of the Pacific Cup tournament, captain Isimeli Naqaravatu has been making sure to speak words of encouragement to their younger players who will be making their international debut.

The team will see around 10 players make their debut during the tournament next week, and Naqaravatu has been spending time with these younger players, preparing them mentally.

He says he knows what it feels like to be carrying out national duties at a young age, and he hopes he can help these players with the challenges they face mentally ahead of the tournament.

“I told the boys just to keep working hard, don’t look back and keep moving forward. Have faith in yourself, and you that do the job for this tournament that awaits us next week at the Pacific Cup.”

The side is expected to depart for Australia on Saturday.

They then play their first game next Tuesday at 4 pm against the PNG Mosquitos, before taking on New Zealand Falcons at 4.30 pm next Wednesday.