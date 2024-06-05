Nalaubu leads golden boot race

Sairusi Nalaubu (middle)

Flick Hygiene Lautoka football striker Sairusi Nalaubu is on track to win the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT Golden Boot award.

Nalaubu has so far netted four goals heading into the semifinals this weekend in Labasa.

He scored the goals in his three pool outings.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lautoka marksman will be in action again in the semifinals.

Oceania Fiberglass Navua midfielder Rahul Krishna and Extra Supermarket Rewa player Josaia Sela have scored two goals each to their name.

A total of 25 goals were scored in the group stages of the Fiji FACT at Subrail Park.

The Fiji FACT semi-finals will be held on Saturday.

Labasa plays Lautoka at 2pm in the first semi-final.

Navua will take on 4R Electrical Ba in the second semi-final at 4.30pm.

The Final kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.