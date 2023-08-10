Nadi relishing home ground advantage

Nadi football is excited to host the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premier Ice Cream Battle of the Giants this year.

Team Manager Alfaaz Ali has expressed their determination to retain the title they last won in 1996.

Ali is confident his team will perform exceptionally well in this year’s competition.

“We’re going to do wonders in this tournament and we ask the Nadi fans to come in numbers and support the team so that the team morale is high.”

Ali says the team will enter their training camp today to fine-tune their preparation before the competition begins tomorrow.

Nadi will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

In other matches, Rewa will play Suva in the opening match at 1.30pm, Lautoka and Navua will compete at 3.30pm, while Labasa will go up against Ba at 6pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.