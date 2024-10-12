Nadi faces Suva in futsal final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Nadi Futsal side delivered a dominant performance, defeating Savusavu 5-0 in the Extra Supermarket National Futsal League Final play-offs at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

This victory sets the stage for a crucial final match against defending champions Suva Futsal tomorrow at 3pm, where both teams will be vying for the 2024 National Futsal League title.

Nadi will be entering the match with a lot of confidence, while Suva comes off a strong 6-0 win over Savusavu in the round-robin stage.