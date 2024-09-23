Must win game for Tavua

Tavua football side [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Tavua football side is in a must-win situation this weekend when they host Bua in leg two of the Digicel Fiji Senior League National Play-Off.

Bua is in the driver’s seat at the moment following their 1-0 win at Subrail Park in Labasa on the weekend and will only need a draw or win to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

However, Tavua will need a two-goal victory to reclaim their spot in the top division.

Article continues after advertisement



Bua football side [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Should Tavua win 1-0, the match will proceed to extra time and potentially penalties if no additional goals are scored.

With everything on the line, the match, which kicks off at 2pm at Garvey Park in Tavua promises to be an intense battle as both teams fight for promotion to the Digicel Fiji Premier League next season.