Muslim World Cup dates announced

The 2026 Classic Buses Limited FANCA Nations World Cup has officially been launched, setting the stage for one of the biggest sporting events on the Islamic community calendar.

More than 1,000 patrons from five nations are expected to attend for a week-long celebration of sport, culture, and community.

The tournament is scheduled to run from August 23rd to 30th, with matches taking place at King Charles Park in Nadi and the Nadi Muslim College Events and Sports Centre.

The event will feature soccer, netball, and volleyball competitions, with tournaments for both men and women across multiple age groups, including Legends, Masters, Veterans, and youth divisions.

Soccer matches will take place at King Charles Park, while netball and volleyball will be held at Nadi Muslim College.

President of the Fiji Muslim Sports Association Javed Ahmed said the tournament is more than just a celebration of sports, describing it as an opportunity for the Fijian diaspora to reconnect with family, friends, and the wider community.

“The Nations World Cup is a unique opportunity for all our brothers, all our sisters who have migrated overseas — to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and America — for a better life. It gives them a chance to come back and reconnect with their families and friends here in Fiji.”

Ahmed highlighted that the tournament also carries a strong community focus, with charitable initiatives forming a key part of the celebrations.

“As part of the FANCA Nations World Cup, we are committed to ensuring the event delivers meaningful impact beyond sports. We are pleased to incorporate the Dawa and Outreach Initiative in collaboration with the Haya Group to promote unity and positive engagement within the wider community.”

A portion of the gate takings will also be dedicated to charitable projects, reinforcing the tradition of giving back that has been central to the FANCA Nations World Cup.

Ahmed said the tournament will also provide a family-friendly environment, with festive activities and opportunities for children to participate, ensuring that all visitors can enjoy a vibrant week of sport and community engagement.

The 2026 FANCA Nations World Cup promises to be the largest and most inclusive FANCA World Cup event to date, combining competitive sport, cultural celebration, and community unity.

