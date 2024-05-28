More than $6k invested for drug tests at Fiji FACT

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

The Fiji Football Association has invested more than six thousand dollars for players to undergo drug tests before the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT kicks off this weekend.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says this is to ensure they have a clean tournament.

He says they want clean, fair and good sportsmanship to prevail at the tournament and if there are any form of drugs in the player’s system he is suggesting they do themselves a favour and avoid putting the institution in an embarrassing situation and step aside.

He adds that if anyone is found in this situation it is better to take off their jersey and allow someone more deserving to represent their side.

He is urging for players to do things right, and it begins with being honest with themselves.

Yusuf says the association is aware some districts have been doing their own tests and dropping players who are found positive.

He has outlined strict protocols for players regarding mandatory drug testing.

Upon receiving lab results, a positive test will trigger a check against their database to ascertain if the player is a first-time offender.

Initial offences will result in suspension and a fine of $500 for both the player and the association.

Additionally, the player must appear before the disciplinary committee to confirm the suspension.

Yusuf emphasizes that second or third-time offences would incur more severe penalties.

Players or associations refusing testing will be deemed positive, thereby facing stringent punishments.

Nadi and Nadroga will play the opener at 12.30pm on Friday followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm.

Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm and Labasa battles Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of all matches on Mirchi FM.