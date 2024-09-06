More than 450 players to compete in championship

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

More than 450 players are expected to participate in the McDonald’s Talent Development Inter-District Championship in Suva today.

Fiji Football head of talent development Sunil Kumar says this tournament is a huge milestone for the association, and they are excited to get started.

Nine districts will be part of the tournament, which will feature grades from under-9 to under-15 for both boys and girls.

He says having these types of programs will certainly help with the development of the sport from the grassroots level.

“The main idea was that we know that the IDC in Fiji is the pioneer event, the most known event if you look at the football environment, and fraternity in Fiji and we wanted to create a mini IDC, getting in the players from U9, U10 and U13.”

The tournament will be held at the Nasinu Muslim Primary School Grounds in Nakasi, with a total of nine districts taking part in the two-day event.