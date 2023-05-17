More district reps for Muslim IDC this week

The stakes are higher in this year’s Digicel Tebara Halal Meats Muslim IDC.

Fiji Muslim Sports Association President Javed Ahmed says the top eight teams from the tournament will progress to the International Club Championship under the FANCA federation banner.

Ahmed says it’ll be a different atmosphere and competitiveness as a lot of the local football stars will be in action.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the competition will be much higher because a lot of teams have included district reps in their teams and with the Digicel Fiji Premier League on a break this week all the district players will be available for their respective teams.”

The Muslim IDC started last night at the Uprising Sports Center with two games.

Tomorrow the tournament will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi with four games starting at 6:30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the semifinals and final on Mirchi FM on Sunday.

The first semifinal starts at 9:30am and second semi at 10:45am while the final will kick off at 3:30pm.