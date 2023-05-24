Mimms commends team’s defensive efforts

[Source: US Soccer YNT]

Fiji Football Under-20 coach Robert Mimms is proud of his team’s performance despite suffering another loss in the FIFA World Cup.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys went down 3-0 to the USA in their second pool match in Argentina this morning.

Mimms says he’s especially proud of the team’s defensive game, which contained the Americans until the 66th minute of the match.

Speaking from Argentina to FBC Sports, he says the scoreline doesn’t fully reflect the efforts of his young brigade, who have surely gained a lot of confidence regardless of the result.

“We went out and put the game plan into operation and stuck to it. Even when we conceded, which took nearly 70 minutes to break us down, we were doing that well. They actually had to bring on their better players to try and break our block.”

Mimms adds that overall, his team bounced back well from a disappointing 4-0 loss to Slovakia on Sunday.

The former English Premier League winner says the players played the full 90 minutes, and this is a positive sign heading into the next match.

They face Ecuador in their last pool match on Saturday.