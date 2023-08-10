Messi's MLS debut pushed back

[Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi’s debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) will have to wait a little longer, officials said after Inter Miami’s top flight return was pushed back due to the team’s progress into the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.

Messi scored in his third consecutive match for Inter in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City last week, helping them move into the last 16 of the tournament.

The Argentine added two more goals on Monday to send his side into the quarter-finals after beating FC Dallas on penalties (5-3) following a 4-4 draw.

Article continues after advertisement

Inter will next face Charlotte FC on Friday, and one of the two clubs will then be playing on Aug. 19 in either the Leagues Cup final or third place match.

Inter were originally scheduled to take on Charlotte at home on their return to league action on Aug. 20, a contest which now has been postponed to a to-be-announced date, MLS said in a statement.

“For now, Messi’s first MLS match looks to be Saturday, Aug. 26 at the New York Red Bulls,” it added.