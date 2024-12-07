Messi receives MVP Award

[Source: lemoncitylive]

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player in the World following a campaign in which he captained the Inter Miami to their first ever Supporters Shield as top club in the regular season.

Messi and his star-studded Inter Miami squad were upset in the first round of the playoffs, but the 37-year-old World Cup winner led Miami to the highest point total in MLS’s 29 seasons this year.

Despite missing three months of the campaign because of his national team commitments and the ankle injury he suffered in July, Messi scored 20 goals in 19 regular season appearances for the Herons — just 15 of them starts.

He had two goals in three postseason matches in a losing effort against Atlanta United.

Messi is under contract with Miami until the end of 2025, but is expected to extend his stay through the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States along with Canada and Mexico.