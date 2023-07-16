Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Lionel Messi. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Argentine great Lionel Messi has completed his signing for Inter Miami on a deal that will keep him in Florida until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be joining the squad in the coming days and will hold a franchise player spot, the club added.

The 36-year-old himself said: “This is a great opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project,” said Messi.

Messi is expected to make his debut next Saturday when Miami host Mexico’s Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener.

Team co-owner David Beckham said: “I dreamed of bringing the best players in the world, players with the same ambition I had when I came to the LA Galaxy to help grow football in the United States and build a legacy in this sport we love so much.

Having the World Cup winner on board promises to be a big boost for soccer in the U.S. where the sport trails in popularity behind the other major North American men’s professional leagues.

