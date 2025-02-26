Medical failure sidelines Yada, Nabose from Fiji team

Mosese Nabose (left) and Aporosa Yada.

Rewa’s Mosese Nabose and Lautoka’s Aporosa Yada are out of the Bula Boys squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers semifinal against New Zealand.

A reliable source has informed FBC Sports that the duo have failed to pass the mandatory medical tests.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammad Yusuf says they will now follow the team process and the pair will go through the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, the squad consists of 14 local players, with six joining the team in New Zealand and eight others undergoing trials there for potential selection.

Fiji is scheduled to play New Zealand in Wellington on March 21st.

