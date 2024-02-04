McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to 2-1 win at Aston Villa

4 Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal with Rasmus Hojlund [Source: Reuters]

Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to inch up the Premier League table and keep alive their dreams of European qualification with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag’s United are sixth on 41 points after their third consecutive victory, five points behind fifth-placed Villa who would have climbed to fourth with a win. United are six points away from fourth spot and a Champions League berth next season.

McTominay deserved credit for his terrific attitude as a substitute, Ten Hag said.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth goal in five consecutive league games — and 11th in all competitions — to put United ahead in the 17th minute, knocking in Harry Maguire’s header from close range through keeper Emi Martinez’s legs.

United keeper Andre Onana produced several huge saves to keep Villa off the scoresheet until Douglas Luiz levelled in the 67th minute.

Onana made yet another superb save to stop Clement Lenglet but Luiz was there to fire home the rebound, celebrating with a shoulder shimmy in front of Onana’s net.

But United had the last laugh, with Scotland’s McTominay coming on in the 73rd minute and scoring the winner in the 86th, leaping to head a superb cross from Diogo Dalot past Martinez.

A delighted Ten Hag punched the air in celebration.

Villa had 10 shots on target to United’s five and had 55.9% of possession.

Villa manager Unai Emery said the result was a tough one to swallow.