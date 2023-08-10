Matildas aiming for first semi-final outing

[Source: FIFA]

Matildas midfielder Cortnee Vine believes Australia has what it takes to make the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final for the first time.

This will be easier said than done with France standing in their way.

The two will meet in the quarter-final on Saturday where a full house awaits in Brisbane.

Australia heads into the clash with a psychological advantage, having beaten Les Bleues 1-0 in a pre-tournament friendly a week before the Women’s World Cup started, but Vine is not underestimating the threat posed by the French.

The 25-year-old says France is a well-structured team with a lot of quick players but nothing changes for Australia as they focus on what they need to do.

You can watch the Matildas take on France on Saturday at 7 pm on FBC Sports.