Matarerega returns as Bula Boys named

Rusiate Matarerega, Joji Vuakaca and Mosese Nabose

A veteran marksman returns, while there is also a call-up for two youngsters in the Digicel Fiji football squad named for the OFC Nations Cup, to be played next month.

Nadroga’s Rusiate Matarereqa gets his first call-up since 2019, while Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mosese Nabose and Labasa custodian, Joji Vuakaca will get a chance to make their senior team bow.

Coach Rob Sherman has gone with a colorful mix, including skipper Roy Krishna, along with Rewa’s Tevita Waranivalu, Ivan Kumar, Setareki Hughes and goalkeeper Isikeli Seva Junior.

Labasa’s Lekima Gonerau is also back after missing the friendlies against the Solomon Islands, while Fiji Under-23 international, Brendan McMullen, Gabiriele Matanisiga of Wellington Olympic, Auckland City’s Nabil Begg and Aydin Mustahib are the overseas-based reps.

Fiji is pooled with Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and Samoa for the Nations Cup and will play its group games in Suva.