Matarerega returns to Suva

Rusiate Matarerega. [File Photo]

Suva has added another star to their squad in this Fiji Football transfer window.

This is after they’ve secured the services of Rewa and former Nadi striker Rusiate Matarerega.

Matarerega was with the Whites in 2017 and Suva FA confirms that he’s been given the all-clear and is back with the capital city side for another stint.

Meanwhile, the son of former Flying Fijians winger Sireli Bobo has signed with Suva for the 2023 season.

Epeli Bobo who is also part of the Junior Bula Boys squad is one of the new players for Suva.

The Suva FA released its squad today with some senior players like Jovilisi Borisi, Meli Codro, Ramzaan Khan, Remueru Tekiate, Ravinesh Karan Singh, Filipe Baravilala, Samuela Drudru, Waisake Navunigasau and Akuila Mateisuva confirmed for the side.

Suva has also secured the services of former Rewa rep Bruce Hughes.

The Whites will face Rewa in the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.